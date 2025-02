Burger King held its ribbon cutting on January 28, 2025, for its location at 5099 Murfreesboro Rd. in La Vergne.

Burger King Corporation is an American multinational chain of hamburger fast food restaurants.

Burger King

5099 Murfreesboro Rd.

La Vergne, TN 37086

