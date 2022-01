Buffalo Wild Wings held its ribbon cutting and grand opening for the relocation of its Murfreesboro location on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2535 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Since 1982, Buffalo Wild Wings® (or B-Dubs® as our friends call us) has been the ultimate place to watch the game, have a cold beer and eat some great food.

Buffalo Wild Wings

2535 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 801-8629

