BroHalla held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 23 S. Public Square in Murfreesboro.

Brohalla is a relaxed, fun, and comfortable place where guys can go to be guys and shop. If you are looking for that unique item for your Man Cave, you need to stop into ours.

We also cater to the cavewoman looking for that perfect gift for her caveman. Brohalla is located on the Historic Downtown Murfreesboro Square and just two doors down from our good friends at WoodsViking Barbershop.

BroHalla

23 S. Public Square

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 624-8233

Facebook