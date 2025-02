Boro Holistic Health held its ribbon cutting on January 13, 2025, for its location at 1602 W. Northfield Blvd., Suite 509 in Murfreesboro.

Boro Holistic Health, a private membership association in Murfreesboro, TN, offers comprehensive holistic care under one roof.

Boro Holistic Health

1602 W. Northfield Blvd., Suite 509

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

