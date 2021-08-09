Boro Built held its ribbon cutting for its new location in Murfreesboro on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 120 Eleanor Way, Suite B in Murfreesboro.

Boro Built specializes in Sports Nutrition, Vitamins & Weight Loss! We offer FREE InBody Analysis, workout plans, and meal plans from our staff of certified sports nutritionists and trainers

Boro Built

120 Eleanor Way, Suite B

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 484-8398

Facebook