Ribbon Cutting: Beckman Family Medical in Murfreesboro

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
117
Beckman Family Medical
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Beckman Family Medical held its ribbon cutting on May 9, 2023, at 1127 Dow St., Ste. C in Murfreesboro.

In a concierge, or membership, medical practice, the doctor makes a commitment to limit the number of patients to ensure adequate time and availability for each patient, and to provide an enhanced level of care. Chris Beckman, MD is board certified in family medicine. Dr. Beckman, a native of Murfreesboro, attended medical school at the University of Tennessee Memphis and completed his internship and residency at the University of Alabama

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Beckman Family Medical
1127 Dow St., Ste. C
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-8885

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here