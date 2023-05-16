Ribbon Cutting: Beckman Family Medical in Murfreesboro

Beckman Family Medical held its ribbon cutting on May 9, 2023, at 1127 Dow St., Ste. C in Murfreesboro.

In a concierge, or membership, medical practice, the doctor makes a commitment to limit the number of patients to ensure adequate time and availability for each patient, and to provide an enhanced level of care. Chris Beckman, MD is board certified in family medicine. Dr. Beckman, a native of Murfreesboro, attended medical school at the University of Tennessee Memphis and completed his internship and residency at the University of Alabama

Beckman Family Medical

1127 Dow St., Ste. C

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 893-8885