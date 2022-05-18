Backyard Blues Pools held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 2126 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro.

Backyard Blues Pools is a locally owned and operated company that started in 2010. We have 50+ years of combined experience in pool construction and maintenance. Backyard Blues Pools has a retail store with pool and spa chemicals, pool supplies and parts, floats, grilling equipment, and more. We offer FREE water analysis.

Backyard Blues Pools

2126 N. Thompson Lane

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 907-4200

