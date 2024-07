Atomic Wings held its ribbon cutting on July 1, 2024, for its location at 5607 Franklin Rd., #A2 in Murfreesboro.

Fresh Halal Wings Every Day, Grilled Wings Available, Flat Bread Pizza Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich and more, Famous and Loaded Waffle Fries.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Atomic Wings

5607 Franklin Rd., #A2

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(629) 201-5791

Facebook

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email