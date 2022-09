Athena Care held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202 in Murfreesboro.

Athena Care Murfreesboro offers a variety of mental and behavioral health services including diagnostic assessments, medication management, psychotherapy, and interventional psychiatry, such as TMS and Spravato (Esketamine).

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Athena Care

1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 320-1155

Facebook