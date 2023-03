Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 5127 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization dedicated to transformation through innovation across the continuum of care. As the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system.

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn

5127 Veterans Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(629) 543-6000

