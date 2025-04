Amped Fitness held its ribbon cutting on February 10, 2025, for its location at 1720 Old Fort Pkwy., #L290 in Murfreesboro.

Push past your limits in your BRAND-NEW GYM! With 24/7 Access, High-Performance Training Zones, Women’s Only Babe Cave®, Cold Plunges, and more.

Amped Fitness

1720 Old Fort Pkwy., #L290

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

