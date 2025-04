Alexa’s Cleaning Services held its ribbon cutting on March 4, 2025, for its location at 107 W. Lytle Street in Murfreesboro.

Alexa’s Cleaning Services provides both residential and commercial cleaning services, carpet cleaning, and turnkey/move-in/move-out cleanings. They serve Rutherford County, TN, and the surrounding areas.

