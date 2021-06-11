Aesthetic + Wellness held its ribbon cutting for its relocation in Murfreesboro on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 310 W. Main Street in Murfreesboro.
Aesthetic + Wellness is a luxurious medical spa and wellness center with a focus on helping clients feel their best and enhancing their natural beauty. With two state-of-the-art locations in Franklin and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, clients have a convenient location nearby.
The practice is founded by husband-and-wife nurse practitioner duo, Amy Hatcher, APRN, and Cary Hatcher, FNP-BC, APRN, who have over three decades of experience combined in the medical and aesthetic fields. Amy,
