Advanced Wound Care & Vascular Center at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center held its ribbon cutting for its Smyrna location on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 300 StoneCrest Parkway, 4th Floor Suite 450 in Smyrna.

