Advance Auto Parts held its ribbon cutting on January 30, 2025, for its location at 1929 Almaville Rd. in Smyrna.

Advance Auto Parts at 1929 Almaville Rd in Smyrna is one of the nation’s leading auto parts retailers stocking new and remanufactured automotive parts, maintenance items, and accessories such as batteries and oil filters for all makes and models.

