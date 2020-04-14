Reward Available for Info on Suspected Murfreesboro Arson Fire

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) fire investigators are trying to determine who tried to set a house on fire Monday, April 13.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 700 block of E. Castle Street around 4:58 a.m. Monday morning to reports of a fire with five people inside the house.

Crews with Rescue 1 took command of the scene. Firefighters noticed damage to the vinyl siding and a strong odor of an accelerant. The damage was contained to the exterior of the structure. Engine 3, Ladder 1 and Battalion Chief 1 also responded to the scene. They were on standby but were later canceled.

The fire is believed to have been arson.

The case is under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal’s office.

A cash reward up to $1500 is being offered by the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance for information leading to the arrest of person responsible.

