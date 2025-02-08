Revised Weekend Forecast 2-8-9-2025

Rain has been pretty much taken out of the Sunday forecast, but the temperatures will turn more seasonal. Rain returns to the forecast Monday night through Thursday.
Heavy rains and high winds will be the main concern this afternoon and evening.
Today
Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northeast wind around 10 mph.
