Resurfacing and Repairs Close Downtown East Loop on I-24

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full road closure in Davidson County on I-24 from I-65 to I-40, also known as the downtown east loop.

Crews with Jones Bros. Construction will conduct a full road closure on I-24 westbound from the I-65 split to the I-40 merge starting Friday, September 6 at 8 p.m. until Monday, September 9 at 5 a.m. Crews will conduct this same closure starting Friday September 27 at 8 p.m. until Monday, September 30 at 5 a.m. The work is needed to resurface I-24 and repair bridge expansion joints. Traffic will be detoured to the west loop.

Even with detours in place to navigate the closure, motorists should allow additional time when traveling through this already highly commuted area.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

