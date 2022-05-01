Emmy Award-winning, entrepreneur and restaurateur Billy Dec is thrilled to announce he will be bringing his iconic nightlife destination Underground Cocktail Club to Nashville in Printer’s Alley at One Nashville in partnership with Unico Properties LLC. The Class A high-rise is located at 150 4th Avenue North at the epicenter of Downtown Nashville’s business and entertainment hubs. The 5,460-square-foot Underground Cocktail Club serves as One Nashville’s first retail tenant on Printer’s Alley since Unico converted the Printer’s Alley space into a restaurant location with the intention to activate the renovated alley just behind One Nashville.

This will be the first Underground Cocktail Club in Nashville, and it expands Dec’s Nashville footprint. The first Underground Cocktail Club, which is located in Chicago, is known nationally as an iconic nightlife leader, thriving for more than 15 years.

Dec was one of the pioneers of bringing luxury hospitality and dining to Nashville when he opened the restaurant and entertainment venue Sunda New Asian in The Gulch area of downtown Nashville in 2018. With the addition of the Underground Cocktail Club, Dec is bringing a thriving hotspot known for attracting celebrities and talent such as Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Ludacris, Michael Jordan, John Mayer, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, and more to Music City.

“It’s been such an honor and privilege to live in and serve the great city of Nashville for the last five years, that it’s with great pride we are able to announce we are expanding our investments and offerings in addition to Sunda New Asian in the Gulch, bringing another of our award-winning concepts from Chicago, The Underground Cocktail Club, to open in iconic Printer’s Alley. Inspired by a 1920’s Cocktail Club, that evolves throughout the night, The Underground Cocktail Club will celebrate the unique history of Printer’s Alley with a 1920s themed menu, cocktails, and décor, with modern and innovative elements and energy that makes it quite cutting edge and unique,” said Billy Dec, Founder/CEO of The Underground Cocktail Club.

“Bringing such a celebrated hospitality and entertainment venue to Printer’s Alley from an award-winning restaurateur like Billy Dec is the perfect way to launch the fully-reimagined space connecting Printer’s Alley and One Nashville. Underground Cocktail Club really aligns with our vision for Printer’s Alley as a central part of Nashville’s downtown culture,” Unico Properties Senior Vice President and Regional Director Andrew Cox.

Underground Cocktail Club has made a commitment to hire high-profile partners who are all local to Nashville, including the general contractor, designers, and architects.

“We’re excited to support the arrival of the highly-acclaimed Underground Cocktail Club to One Nashville,” said Janel Jensen, Unico Properties Director, Retail Leasing. “We’re thrilled to work with Billy as they expand in Nashville and we are pleased to partner with him to bring this famed concept to our tenants, the locals, and visitors to Printer’s Alley.”

In May of 2021, Unico celebrated the completion of its three phase, seven-million-dollar renovation of One Nashville and unveiled the state-of-the-art amenities and a fully-reimagined, tenant-centered experience at the building. Some of the new, modern amenities include: a new tenant lounge; a hospitality-focused lobby; a new, fully-equipped fitness center with towel service, and new, interior bike storage. As part of the renovation, Unico rebranded One Nashville Place to One Nashville.

About Billy Dec

Billy Dec is a 2 time Emmy Award Winning TV Personality, Actor, Attorney and serial Entrepreneur. Dec is the Founder/CEO of celebrated businesses like Sunda New Asian Restaurants, The Underground Nightclub and The Underground Cocktail Club, as well as cutting edge Advertising Agency COACT and HR firm HR Pro, both built on aggregating top independent talent in their respective industries.

Dec can regularly be seen on NBC’s TODAY Show, acting in films and on TV shows like Criminal Minds and Chicago Fire, hosting his own podcast “The Meal of Your Life!” and is hosting/producing a new documentary for PBS called “Food Roots,” he recently shot in his mother’s 7641 native islands of the Philippines.

Dec is a Chicago-Kent College of Law and Harvard Business School Alum, who was a Presidential appointee for five years, serving on the White House Advisory Commission on Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders, and the White House Bullying Prevention Task Force. Dec has served on many local committees, boards, and commissions to serve the community, feeding on average over 100 Nashvillians in need a week throughout the COVID crisis, with his Sunda & COACT family.