Restaurant Tailor Launches Tikmo Chai

Tailor, the award-winning South Asian American dinner party-style restaurant, is proud to launch the sale of its first-ever pantry item: Tikmo Chai. Each dinner service at Tailor ends with a cup of homemade chai served along Nankathai, which has become a tradition guests look forward to at each visit. Now guests can taste Tailor’s signature chai at home with this new retail item, available for purchase in limited quantities at Tailor, located at 620 Taylor Street in Germantown.

“Even before I started drinking chai, my day revolved around it,” said Vivek Surti, founder and owner of Tailor. “I remember vividly my parents and grandparents bringing out their chai supplies in the morning, boiling water, warming up milk and going through the daily morning ritual of making chai. Everyone made it differently, but that’s part of the joy of chai. There is no right or wrong, it’s what you prefer. Some like it sweet, some prefer more spice, others prefer more milk, etc. Our recipe comes from my dad, who worked on his recipe for a decade before perfecting it.”

Tikmo Chai is a true masala chai made with single origin spices, like ginger, black pepper, clove, cinnamon, green cardamon, mace, star anise and coriander. Packaging Tailor’s signature blend under the name Tikmo Chai is a nod to Surti’s father Tarun Surti as “Tikmo” was his own mother’s nickname for him. Tailor’s Tikmo Chai is packaged for purchase in partnership with local spice shop, Suraj Spices and Tea.

“Aarika from Suraj Spices and Tea has become a friend over the years, and we love the work she is doing to connect with people over food, sharing recipes and discovering new ingredients and commonalities together,” said Surti. “As a neighborhood shop, Suraj celebrates the cultures and cuisines of the many communities that come together to create Nashville, and they showcase the beautiful growing diversity our city has to offer.”

Packages of Tikmo Chai can be purchased at Tailor during the restaurant’s normal business hours: Thursday through Sunday from 6 – 10 p.m. Each package is $35 and contains 12 servings. Alongside the launch of this pantry item, Tailor now also offers hoodies for $60, available in sizes small, medium, large and extra-large.

For more information about Tailor or to book a reservation, visit www.tailornashville.com.