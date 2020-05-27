In March, Rutherford County launched an interactive map for the purpose of connecting citizens to restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery as they adhered to the restrictions set forth in Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 17 (Order).

“Now that restaurant restrictions have been loosened, businesses that have reopened are urged to update their current status on the dashboard,” said Rutherford County Public Information Officer Ashley McDonald. “We also encourage restaurants that have not yet submitted information to do so. This decreases the need for citizens to drive around the community trying to determine what restaurants are open for business. With this map, they can access this information before they even leave home.”

Restaurants wishing to fill out or update the survey or patrons wanting to access the map can find the links by visiting: rutherfordcountytn.gov/covid19.

“We are happy to see our local restaurants back in business,” said Mayor Bill Ketron, “and continue to ask our citizens and businesses to practice protective measures to keep employees and customers safe and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Maintain your space. Cover your face. Help us remain #RutherfordCountyStrong.”