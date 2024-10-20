Rest and Indulge in the New Tranquility Room at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa

At A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa, the team is always searching for ways to enhance your experience. From providing education to improving customer service to spa enhancements, A Moment’s Peace is on a mission to provide the best salon and spa services available in Middle Tennessee. Recently, the spa received an upgrade with a New Tranquility Room to offer a relaxing oasis of peace for you to indulge in between spa services.

An Extended Moment of Peace in the Tranquility Room

Allow relaxation to flow from one spa service to the next as you rest in the Tranquility Room. Relax in the cozy armchairs with a cold beverage. Let your eyes be peaceful as they reflect the tranquil imagery projected on the walls. Immerse yourself in the indulgent sounds of nature, music, and soothing binaural beats. The Tranquility Room is the perfect place to find serenity and respite, extending the benefits of the spa services you receive at A Moment’s Peace.

Meditate with Ease in the Tranquility Room

Life is full of endless activities and demands on your time. As you take time for yourself at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa, the Tranquility Room invites you to meditate and center yourself so you’re prepared for the rest of your week. You’ll feel rejuvenated and energized after an extended meditation session in this soothing environment between spa services. We invite you to explore breathing techniques and meditation sessions to enhance your relaxation. Take inspiration from the following resources:

The Insight Timer App offers free and paid guided meditations to help you relax, combat anxiety, and embrace better sleep.

Tara Brach, PhD, offers free guided meditations to help you focus your mental energy and arise feeling centered.

The Free Mindfulness Project offers a variety of meditations for stress reduction and learning mindfulness.

Breathing Exercises can help you tap into your parasympathetic nervous system, which activates feelings of rest and calm.

Feel Calm and Centered at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa

You deserve moments to rest and relax. Allow the exceptional team at A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa to care for you, providing flawless spa services to achieve ultimate peace and serenity. After indulging in a massage, facial, or body treatment, you’ll leave the spa feeling rejuvenated and ready to tackle the remainder of your week. A trip to the Tranquility Room between services will help you feel centered, encouraging your mind to embrace calm and provide you a respite from your busy life.

A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa is conveniently located in the Cool Springs area of Franklin, TN. If you’re ready to experience service at a luxury salon and spa that genuinely values your experience, explore our services and book your appointment online!

If you have questions, call us directly at 615-675-9235. Our friendly front office staff are happy to guide you through our list of services.

You can also purchase a gift card for spa services directly online or contact our gift concierge to plan a special day for your loved one.

