Residential Fire Displaces Three Residents And Pet In La Vergne

La Vergne police and firefighters responded to a residential fire that forced three residents and their pet to leave their home. Authorities reported that, thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

The fire prompted a temporary closure of Ace Wintermeyer Drive as first responders worked to ensure the area was safe and to assess the damage. Residents in the area were advised to use alternate routes while crews were on scene.

Officials have confirmed that the roadway has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

