Former Tennessee Titans star running back Chris Johnson has been accused in a murder-for-hire scheme, according to a report by TMZ.

Johnson has vehemently denied the accusations and no charges have been filed in the matter that allegedly stems from a 2015 incident where Johnson was shot in the shoulder in Orlando, Fla., and the man he who was driving the vehicle, Dreekius Johnson, was killed.

According to the TMZ report, officials believe that Johnson gave a gang member named Dominic Bolden money to kill the two men who were believed to have fired the shots in the 2015 incident. One of the men was killed in January 2016, and the other was killed in July of that same year.

An informant also told officials that Johnson gave Bolden “funds and an individual who could continually supply Dominic Bolden with as much narcotics as he needed to supply the DTO (a drug ring).”

The informant went on to say that “murder for hire elevated Dominic Bolden’s rank, reputation and power within the DTO,” and eventually made Bolden the organization’s de facto leader.

Johnson, 34, is also accused in the documents of helping with the daily operations of the DTO.

