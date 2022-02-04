Replay Toys, located in Hendersonville, is expanding and opening a Murfreesboro location at 1312 Memorial Boulevard. Replay Toys offers new, used, vintage toys and collectibles.

The grand opening takes place Saturday, February 12. They will be open from 10am – 7pm. In honor of the grand opening, Replay will host a cosplay contest at both locations. Come in costume and get 10% off. A cosplay contest will take place from 10am – 4pm. The winner at each store will receive a $25 gift card.

Begun in 2018 by husband and wife team, Eric and Jenny Hoagland, they buy, sell and trade new and vintage toys, clothing and collectibles.

After selling online for nine years, according to an article on nashvilleparent.com, they decided that they needed to open a storefront to keep all the items they had collected.

“We love having the store because it allows us to develop relationships with the people we buy, sell and trade with,” Jenny said in the article.

The store is jam-packed with action, anime, and horror figures and busts; funko pops and sodas; backpacks, bags and wallets; clothing; and collectors Jim Shore and Enesco figurines.

A lot of items go all the way back to the 1960s, but the majority of vintage toys are from the 1970s and 1980s. The “Nashville Parent” article says, “[There is] everything from classic Fisher Price characters and Weebles playsets and Masters of the Universe to Star Wars and Care Bears … and a whole lot more. You’ll find gently used toys to ones that are mint still in their original packaging (never opened).” Craving a Vampirella statue, they have it. Or maybe a “Dukes of Hazard” model, they have that, too!

Contemporary toys and clothing are also part of the mix, including “Stranger Things”, “Frozen”, and “The Mandalorian.” And a wall of Funko pops that will rival any collection. Plus, a large collection of “World’s Softest Socks.”

The new store will be located at 1312 Memorial Boulevard in the old Smoke Token location. Currently, they are looking for staff for the new store.

“We’re like Play It Again Sports for toys,” said Eric in the Nashville Parent article, noting that they sell more to adults than kids.

Children of all ages are welcome to bring in their gently used toys, or adults can bring in action figures they no longer want. Replay Toys will give cash or store credit. If someone is looking for a specific vintage item, the Hoaglands will go looking for it.

Check their Facebook page for updates.