Singer, songwriter, pianist, and dynamic performer Ben Folds will bring his impeccable musicianship, wry humor, and an unparalleled knack for songcraft to a three-night engagement with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, June 30-July 2.

Folds has been hailed as “a wonder to watch” (Vibes) and “a consummate musician” (Uncut). He’s also a passionate advocate for the vitality of symphony orchestras and a loyal friend and supporter of the Nashville Symphony. “The Nashville Symphony is THE Orchestra of Music City. It’s the appropriate musical flagship for the city because it’s a world-class orchestra,” Folds shares.

In 2014, Folds played a sold-out appearance as part of the Nashville Symphony’s Classical Series, where he debuted his Piano Concerto with the orchestra. For this return engagement with the Nashville Symphony and Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, he will be appearing as part of the FirstBank Pops Series, making him the only artist to have appeared with the Nashville Symphony on both its Classical and its Pops series.

Folds ’ orchestra show has evolved over the decades with help and expertise from composers, arrangers, and copyists, who have developed charts that bring his brilliant songcraft to life in a whole new way. For his upcoming appearances with the Nashville Symphony, he’ll perform some of his biggest hits, including “ Landed,” “Capable of Anything,” “Still Fighting It,” “The Luckiest,” and more, all spotlighting the artistry of the orchestra’s 70-plus musicians.

A Nashville resident who served on the Nashville Symphony’s Board of Directors from 2011-13, Folds has performed with many of the worlds greatest orchestras over the past two decades. He has also engaged in philanthropic efforts, including spearheading the Keys to Music City” fundraising campaign, which raised almost $100k by auctioning off signed keys from pianos damaged in the Flood of 2010 to raise funds for the Nashville Symphonys education and community engagement programs.

Folds also recorded his Piano Concerto with the Nashville Symphony in his former Music Row studio, Historic RCA Studio A, which he helped save from demolition. The recording was on his album So There, which debuted at #1 on Billboards Classical and Classical Crossover charts.

Excited about his return with the Nashville Symphony, Folds adds, “I regard the Symphony as the peoples band. A symbol of civilization. And an essential part of life. Over the years, I have seen first-hand the very concepts of life put into literal practice onstage. The composer, the musicians, and the conductor all working in concert, harmony, and even sometimes dissonance to create something thats greater than the parts.”

Folds continues to lead as an arts advocate, serving as Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the Artist Committee for Americans for the Arts, and on the Board of the National Arts Action Fund, which successfully lobbied Congress for COVID relief grants for shuttered venues and displaced music artists.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday, July 1 at 8:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. CT

WHERE:

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Symphony Pl, Nashville, TN 37201