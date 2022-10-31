Reminder: Health Coverage Open Enrollment Begins November 1, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) reminds Tennesseans to review and update their health insurance coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (“FFM”) when the Open Enrollment period for 2023 opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Consumers will have at least two insurance choices on the FFM in all 95 Tennessee counties across the Volunteer State. One insurance carrier has also expanded its coverage area for 2023.

Health insurance carriers on the individual market for 2023 are as follows:

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee: Statewide coverage.

Statewide coverage. Celtic/Ambetter Insurance: Expanding to statewide coverage.

Expanding to statewide coverage. Cigna: Continuing coverage in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson, and Memphis coverage areas.

Continuing coverage in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson, and Memphis coverage areas. Oscar Health: Continuing coverage in the Nashville and Memphis areas.

Continuing coverage in the Nashville and Memphis areas. US Health and Life (New Entrant): Coverage in Nashville and Western Middle* Tennessee areas.

Coverage in Nashville and Western Middle* Tennessee areas. UnitedHealthcare: Continuing coverage in the Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson, Memphis, and Western Middle* Tennessee areas.

*Western Middle Tennessee includes the cities of Columbia, Dickson and Lawrenceburg.

Note: Eastern Middle Tennessee includes the cities of Cookeville and Crossville.

A new video detailing coverage can be found here and a map of Tennessee’s rating areas along with 2023 carrier presentations can be found here.

Before enrolling in a plan, the TDCI reminds consumers to remember the following tips:

Carefully review plans when shopping on the FFM during Open Enrollment. Review each policy to ensure it provides the coverage for services you are seeking or might need in the coming year. While it may be tempting to enroll in a plan with the lowest premium, consumers should take into account other potential costs such as copays and deductibles.

Ask questions and contact the carriers about their plans. Consumers can learn more details about individual plans and view a map of insurance carriers’ areas by visiting TDCI’s website.

Research premiums, deductibles, copays, and cost-sharing along with reviewing each insurance carrier’s networks for their most accessible and/or preferred providers and hospitals. Consumers should always visit in-network providers to avoid high costs. The health insurance company can provide a list of in-network providers near you.

The Open Enrollment period of health insurance coverage runs from November 1, 2022, until January 15, 2023. Tennesseans are encouraged to begin their review and planning as early as possible to avoid missing deadlines. Once the Open Enrollment period closes in January, consumers can only enroll in a plan after certain events occur.

Questions about Open Enrollment? Contact the TDCI team at 1-800-342-4029 or 615-741-2218. Contact by phone at 1-800-318-2596 or visit Healthcare.gov.