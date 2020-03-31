Remembering Joe Diffie: Top 5 Songs

The sudden death of country artist Joe Diffie left the music community speechless.

“Beyond sadness. Beyond a loss for words. My thoughts and prayers for his family and fans,” said Billy Ray Cyrus.

There’s no doubt Diffie made a lasting impression, especially among musicians. The beloved 90’s country artist is mentioned in songs by the artists he influenced. Jason Aldean’s “1994” says “1994, Joe Diffie comin’ out my radio.” Most recently Chris Young has a line in the song “Raised on Country” that says “Got my Honky Tonk attitude from Joe Diffie.”

In remembrance, we put together a list of his top five songs, according to the Billboard charts.