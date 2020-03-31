Remembering Joe Diffie: Top 5 Songs

The sudden death of country artist Joe Diffie left the music community speechless.
“Beyond sadness. Beyond a loss for words. My thoughts and prayers for his family and fans,” said Billy Ray Cyrus.
There’s no doubt Diffie made a lasting impression, especially among musicians. The beloved 90’s country artist is mentioned in songs by the artists he influenced. Jason Aldean’s “1994” says “1994, Joe Diffie comin’ out my radio.” Most recently Chris Young has a line in the song “Raised on Country” that says “Got my Honky Tonk attitude from Joe Diffie.”
In remembrance, we put together a list of his top five songs, according to the Billboard charts.
1. “Pickup Man”
In December 1994, this song went number one. Written by Howard Perdew and Kerry Kirt Phillips, the song talks about a man’s love for his pickup truck. The most famous line is “There’s just something women like about a pickup man.”
2. “Third Rock From the Sun”
“Third Rock from the Sun” is the title track for the album Third Rock from the Sun which went number one. The other track on this album to go number one -“Pickup Man”
3. “Bigger Than the Beatles”
Released in 1995 from his Life’s So Funny album, the song went number one in the U.S. and Canada.
4. “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)”
This song was written by Ken Spooner and Kim Williams. The song reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. It was released in April 1991 as the third single from his debut album, A Thousand Winding Roads.
5. “Home”
This was Diffie’s debut single which was a number one song in the U.S. and Canada. It was released in August 1990 from the A Thousand Winding Roads album.