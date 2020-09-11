1 Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department

Friday, September 11, 9:00 a.m.

Usually the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department has a large on-site event with representatives from local police and fire departments. It draws families from all over the county. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year the 18th annual 9/11 Sheriff’s Remembrance Ceremony will be broadcast live on the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. It will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11.

Former United States Navy Seal Royce Taylor will be the keynote speaker for the event. The ceremony remembers the victims of the terrorists’ attacks on September 11, 2001 at the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the first responders who lost their lives saving victims.

Taylor graduated from Central High School and the U.S. Naval Academy. As a lieutenant, he commanded the Quebec Platoon of the Seal Team while serving during the Vietnam War. He earned a Bronze Star with a Combat V for leading a clandestine mission. After his military career, he practiced law, and then was elected Circuit Court Judge for Rutherford and Cannon counties in 1998 and served until his retirement this year.

Other participants in the event include Rolling Thunder members raising the POW Flag, Murfreesboro Fire Department ringing the bell in memory of the people who died, and Honor Guard members participating from Smyrna Police Department, Smyrna Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and the Sheriff’s Office.