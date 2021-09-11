September 11th is a tragic and unforgettable day for the United States of America. The visions, stories and memories of that day in 2001 will resonate through our history. Today, we remember the triumph found during tragedy and thank those who serve our community – police, firefighters, emergency crews, state and local agencies, and soldiers of our armed forces, who deserve special acknowledgement on days like these.
We shall never forget
We shall keep this day,
We shall keep the events and the tears
In our minds, our memory and our hearts
and take them with us as we carry on. – 9/11 Memorial
1Local Remembrance Ceremonies:
- 9/11 Heroes Run to Take Place at Murfreesboro’s Civic Plaza
- Commissioner Jeff Long of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security remembered the first responders, civilians and military who sacrificed their lives from the Sept. 11, 2021 terrorists’ attacks. You can watch the ceremony here.