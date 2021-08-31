The Town of Smyrna’s Christmas Parade will return Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2pm.

Spectators will gather along the parade route to watch floats, bands, classic cars, dancers, and Santa & Mrs. Claus, as they travel northbound on Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway.

If you would like to enter your organization in this year’s parade, you may complete your application online, via email, or in person at Town Hall.

Print your application, please click here. You may scan your completed application and email to [email protected] or [email protected]

If you would like to complete your application in person, please visit Smyrna Town Hall, 315 South Lowry Street, 8am-4:30pm, Monday – Friday.

Entry deadline is Friday, November 12th.

The Christmas Parade Food Drive is another important holiday tradition in the Town of Smyrna. The Town of Smyrna wants to shatter our previous record of 82,384 items collected to benefit Nourish Food Bank. Town personnel will collect food along the parade route.