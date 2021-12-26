Registration is now open for Murfreesboro’s annual New Year’s Day 5k organized by Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD). Beginning at 11 a.m. on January 1, runners will start at the ball fields at Barfield Crescent Park and wind 3.1 miles through streets and trails within the park.

“As part of Mayor Shane McFarland’s Better Boro Project, the New Year’s Day 5k will help get your New Year started off on the right foot,” said Chad Hill, race organizer with MPRD. “Runners and walkers are excited for the opportunity to participate in a 5k in person this year.”

Every participant will receive a long-sleeve souvenir t-shirt, and every finisher will receive a finisher’s medal. Overall and age group winners will receive awards.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/nyd5kboro. There is a $25 fee for all ages. The registration deadline is December 30 at 8:00 p.m. in person at Packet Pickup. For more information contact Chad Hill at 615-893-7439 or [email protected].

