Registration Deadline Nears for Girls’ Math-science Conference at MTSU

Registration ends soon for the 28th annual Tennessee Girls in STEM Conference at Middle Tennessee State University, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, event organizers said. Visit https://www.mtsu.edu/tgis/ to register.

Middle school and high school girls — fifth through 12th graders — are welcome to participate. There is a $20 registration fee, with financial assistance available until 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. To register and for more details, visit https://mtsu.edu/TGIS/.

STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

MTSU and Tennessee Girls in STEM alumna Emily Oppmann will be the conference keynote speaker at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 in McWhorter Learning Resources Center Room 221.

Throughout middle school and high school, Oppmann annually participated in the conference. After enrolling at MTSU, she worked as a conference group leader and student coordinator.

“I am so excited to once again return to TGIS to share my passion for genetics and genetic counseling with the next generation of women in the sciences,” she said.

A 2021 MTSU graduate, Oppmann earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a concentration in genetics and biotechnology and minors in chemistry and global studies. She earned a master’s in genetic counseling at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Oppmann is a certified genetic counselor specializing in oncology genetics at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, Virginia, assisting patients and their families in navigating the intricacies of hereditary cancer testing.

