Register Now for the Preds Fishing Tournament on Sept. 9

While it’s too early for pond hockey, SMASHVILLE’s second-favorite lake activity is right around the corner.

The annual Preds Fishing Tournament, proudly sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, is returning for another day of fierce boat vs. boat competition to benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub on Saturday, Sept. 9.

With only a $250 boat/entry fee, the contest is set to take place on Old Hickory Lake from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The team with the highest combined catch weight will receive $5,000 cash based on a 100-boat field.

The tournament is open to beginners and seasoned fishermen alike and kicks off a long list of upcoming foundation-funding events that are sure to appeal to every fan.

“We have events like the golf tournament, bowling tournament and a craft beer fest, so the Preds Fishing Tournament appeals to our more outdoorsy audience,” Community Relations Coordinator Abby Helper said. “It also allows us to bring hockey to an audience that might not be interested in the sport.”

Hockey enthusiast or not (yet), there’s one thing that almost everyone’s a fan of: food.

This year will mark the seventh year since the tournament’s inception and will also be the first time in four years that participants can enjoy a pre-tournament dinner.

“The last time we had the Captain’s Dinner was in 2019,” Helper said. “It’s just a way for the fishers to mix and mingle with each other before they face off against one another.”

Dinner, which is included in the price of entry, will be hosted at Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills on Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m., following the check-in session from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is mandatory for at least one member of each team.

Attending both dinner and the competition will be pro anglers Mike McClelland and David Walker along with Preds broadcaster Hal Gill. Participants will get the opportunity to talk with the professional fishermen as well as bid on time to fish alongside the three through the Fishing with the Pros auction.

Whether it’s fishing or hockey, making sport more accessible is one of the things SMASHVILLE does best.

“It’s really cool to see how hockey can reach different fan bases that wouldn’t necessarily be interested in the sport if it weren’t for this event bringing [fishing and hockey] together,” Helper said.

Ready to gear up and get out on the water?

Here’s what you need to know:

What:

The Preds Fishing Tournament sponsored by Bass Pro Shops.

The tournament also features a Captain’s Dinner/Meeting the night before the competition and the Fishing with the Pros Auction.

Who:

Anyone with a boat and boating insurance! The tournament is open to all levels of anglers looking to have some fun and raise money for the Nashville Predators Foundation.

Pro anglers Mike McClelland, David Walker and Preds broadcaster Hal Gill will be in attendance at both the Captain’s Dinner and the Preds Fishing Tournament.

When/Where:

Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills

323 Opry Mills Drive

Nashville, TN 37214

Shutes Branch Ramp Recreation Area (Old Hickory Lake)

5203 Saundersville Rd

Old Hickory, TN 37138

Friday, Sept. 8

Check-in: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Bass Pro Shops)

Captain’s Dinner/Meeting: 5 p.m. (Bass Pro Shops)

Saturday, Sept. 9

Preds Fishing Tournament: 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Old Hickory Lake)

Weigh In: 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. (Bass Pro Shops)

Click here for a more detailed schedule of events and further information on the tournament.

Source: Nashville Predators

