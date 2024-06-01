Register Now for the Bike to Jack and Back

As many as 550 cyclists are expected to gear up for an exhilarating adventure on October 5-6, 2024, at Bike MS: Bike to Jack & Back. This transformative event, organized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, aims to raise awareness and crucial funds to support finding a cure for the disease. This year marks a celebratory milestone as it is the 30th anniversary of the Bike to Jack & Back.

This fully supported ride promises a spectacular route, ensuring an exciting journey for all participants. Get ready to join forces with companies, colleagues, neighbors, friends, and family to profoundly impact the lives of people living with MS.

Bike MS boasts an impressive lineup of 50 rides nationwide, each offering a unique and unforgettable experience. Two of these rides have earned the prestigious title of best road cycling events by USA Today.

Register today at https://events.nationalmssociety.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1997.

Riders begin in Eagleville and bike to Lynchburg; there is a 48-mile route and a 72-mile route. Each year, nearly 40,000 cyclists and 4,000 eams across the country ride together to change the world for people living with MS, one mile at a time.

Sponsors for the event are Jack Daniel’s; Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical; Numotion Foundation;

and Ancore Health.

