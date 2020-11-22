The Frosty Fun Run is a virtual 5K and toy drive benefiting children charities. Run, walk, crawl, or push your 5K anytime between 11/27-12/5!

This year the need is greater than ever. 2020 has been a challenging time for many. Through this event, you can help bring Christmas to the foster children and underprivileged children in Rutherford County.

In lieu of wrapped gifts as usual, event organizers have increased the price of the race to guarantee enough money to purchase gifts.

Price: $25.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee

Registration: Registration ends December 4, 2020 at 5:00pm CST

Register Here.

Packet Pick-up and raffle ticket purchase/drop off is at Fleet Feet Murfreesboro: Monday November 30- Friday December 4th from 10am-5pm each day.

All raffle tickets and donated toys must be dropped off at Fleet Feet by Saturday 12/5 at 4pm

1 wrapped toy = 2 raffle tickets!!

Extra raffle tickets are also available for purchase: $5=10 tickets, $10= 20 tickets… and donations are always welcome.

The raffle giveaway will be broadcast live with Santa on Saturday December 5th @ 4:15 pm.