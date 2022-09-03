Saturday, September 3, 2022
Reese Witherspoon to Celebrate Children’s Book Release at TPAC

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
On Friday, October 7, you can celebrate the release of Reese Witherspoon’s children’s book Busy Betty with a special evening at TPAC in Nashville.

Just four days after the book releases, at the event, Reese will share childhood stories and the inspiration behind Busy Betty.

The event site shared, “Since the moment I had a daughter of my own, I have been searching for characters whose self-expression is front and center and holistically portrays the experience of being a young girl,” said Reese. “BUSY BETTY was born out of my own upbringing. I was always singing, dancing, and exploring. I hope Betty’s curiosity, enthusiasm and sense of adventure teaches our girls that not only can they do anything they set their minds to, but also by applying creativity, focus and teamwork to their ideas, anything is possible.”

Tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets here. 

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
