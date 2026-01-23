Red Robin Introduces New Big YUMMM Deals Value Menu Starting at $9.99

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. is expanding its value offerings in 2026 with the introduction of the Big YUMMM Deals menu, featuring more than six meal options starting at $9.99. Launching January 26, 2026, at Red Robin locations nationwide, the new value menu targets budget-conscious diners seeking quality restaurant experiences beyond quick-service options. Every Big YUMMM Deals meal includes a choice of bottomless side and bottomless beverage, delivering Red Robin’s signature unlimited portions at competitive price points.

What’s Included in Red Robin’s Big YUMMM Deals Menu

The Big YUMMM Deals menu features budget-friendly entrées made with quality ingredients, designed to provide satisfying portions without compromising on flavor. Guests can choose from options including Red Robin’s hand-breaded Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the new Cowboy Ranch Double Burger. Each meal comes with a selection of Red Robin’s bottomless sides, including the restaurant’s iconic steak fries, along with bottomless beverages. Complete menu details are available at RedRobin.com/new-items.

New All-Day Drink Specials Available Chain-Wide

Complementing the Big YUMMM Deals menu, Red Robin introduces new daily drink specials available throughout operating hours. Guests can order a $5 Coors Light pint or an $8 House Margarita to pair with Big YUMMM Deals meals or any menu item. These beverage promotions provide additional value options for diners looking to enhance their restaurant experience while maintaining budget-conscious choices.

Expanded Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwich Lineup

Red Robin expands its hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwich offerings with two new flavor variations joining the existing Classic Crispy and Mike’s Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwiches. The Buzz Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich features Frank’s RedHot Buffalo-style Buzz Sauce, ranch dressing, and pickles on a brioche bun. The Bacon Club Crispy Chicken Sandwich includes smoky bacon, ranch, lettuce, and tomato, also served on brioche. Both sandwiches come with a choice of bottomless side.

New Salmon Entrées Debut Alongside Value Menu

Red Robin introduces three protein-packed signature salmon entrées for guests seeking options beyond burgers and sandwiches. The new salmon selections include Grilled, Teriyaki, and ancho-marinated Santa Fe preparations, each served with steamed broccoli and a choice of bottomless side. These additions expand Red Robin’s menu variety to accommodate diverse dietary preferences and flavor profiles.

Availability and Location Information

The Big YUMMM Deals menu, new drink specials, expanded crispy chicken sandwich lineup, and salmon entrées launch January 26, 2026, at participating Red Robin locations nationwide. Guests can find their nearest Red Robin restaurant and view complete menu information at RedRobin.com.

