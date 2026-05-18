Red Robin Debuts New Summer Drink Menu for 2026

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is welcoming summer with an all-new beverage menu launching May 18, 2026, at all locations nationwide. The lineup features handcrafted cocktails, fresh margaritas, and expanded non-alcoholic options designed to bring vacation vibes straight to the table. More Eat & Drink News

What’s New on the Red Robin Summer Drink Menu

The new menu centers on bold, fruit-forward flavors built around premium spirits at approachable prices. From tropical cocktails to a new dirty soda, there’s something for guests of all drinking preferences, including a bottomless mocktail option.

The Freckled Strawberry Daiquirita

At the heart of the launch is the Freckled Strawberry Daiquirita, a mashup of a margarita and a daiquiri made with Espolòn Reposado Tequila, Bacardi Superior Rum, strawberries, agave, and lime. It’s available on the rocks or frozen. Guests who want a lighter option can opt for the Spiked Freckled Lemonade, made with Svedka Citron Vodka, Minute Maid Lemonade, and strawberries — priced at just $6.

New Margaritas Featuring Teremana Tequila

Red Robin is adding Teremana Reposado Tequila — a premium small-batch spirit — to its bar lineup. The Watermelon Dragon Fruit Margarita blends Teremana Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, agave, lime, dragon fruit, and watermelon purée, finished with a Tajin rim. For those who like a little heat, the Jalapeño Heat Margarita combines Espolòn Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, jalapeño, passion fruit, and mango with a Tajin rim.

Tropical Cocktails: The Captain Colada

Rounding out the cocktail menu is the Captain Colada, a tropical blend of Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, coconut, pineapple, and a Myers’s Dark Rum float — a laid-back, flavor-packed option made for warm weather.

New Bottomless Dirty Soda Option

Red Robin is also expanding its non-alcoholic lineup with the Island Breeze Dirty Soda. Combining Sprite, pineapple, and coconut topped with cold foam and a cherry, the drink delivers a creamy tropical twist — and it’s bottomless.

How to Find the New Drinks and Earn Rewards

The full summer beverage menu is available now at all Red Robin restaurants. Guests can visit redrobin.com to explore the new drinks and find a nearby location. Members of the Red Robin Royalty rewards program earn points on every eligible purchase.

Source: Red Robin

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