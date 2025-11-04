Red Robin Brings Holiday Flavors and Gifting

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers , Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) invites guests to savor the holiday season by turning every visit into a festive experience. As 84 percent of Americans are looking to cut back this holiday season*, Red Robin is delivering craveable flavor and value with new menu items and gift card deals, making it easier and merrier to celebrate with friends and family without breaking the bank.

To help guests get more holiday cheer for their money, Red Robin is serving up two new value-packed offerings, the Triple YUMMM® Platter and Two For You Combo. The shareable platter takes the stress out of pleasing everyone at the table with a mix of fan favorites that surprise and delight, while the entrée combo invites guests to pick two entrées, including their favorite and unexpected bites they didn’t know they’d love, in one meal. Together, they deliver big flavor and a much-needed break from the holiday bustle.

Triple YUMMM® Platter – Everyone at the table wins with three shareable appetizer options for one great price. Starting at just $16.99, guests can choose from fan-favorites like Cheesy Mozzarella Twists with marinara, Pretzel Bites with new Belgium Fat Tire® beer cheese, Boneless Chicken Bites tossed in a choice of dry rub or sauce, Crispy Fried Pickles with ranch, Zucchini Fries with ranch or Red Robin’s famous Onion Rings with campfire mayo.

Two For You Combo – Choose your favorite and discover something new you might love. Mix and match two from deliciously satisfying picks such as Clucks with ranch, Whiskey River® BBQ Chicken Breast, Crispy Fried Shrimp with cocktail sauce or Whiskey River® BBQ Ribs. Each combo is served with coleslaw and a choice of a bottomless side starting at $20.19.

For an added taste of seasonal sweetness, Red Robin is bringing back its popular OREO® Candy Cane Milkshake for a limited time now through Jan. 4. This merry milkshake features creamy vanilla soft serve blended with peppermint flavor and OREO® cookies, topped with whipped cream, crushed candy cane and OREO® crumbs. Available at participating locations.

Red Robin’s limited-time holiday-edition gift cards and Bonus Bucks offers** are the perfect deal for every foodie on the nice list. From now through Dec. 31, guests can purchase a $50 Red Robin gift card from participating Red Robin restaurants or online at RedRobin.com and get a $10 Bonus Buck Reward** to enjoy later. Want to give even more? There’s a host of additional holiday gift card offers at Red Robin restaurants, including a $100 Gift Card with $25 Bonus Buck Reward and a $30 Gift Card with $5 Bonus Buck Reward!

