Red Lobster Teams Up with Flavor Flav to Welcome Back Crabfest

June 11, 2024 – It’s flavor time! When longtime Red Lobster® fan Flavor Flav reaches out to rally fans, the only fitting response back is… Yeah Boyeeeee! Together, Red Lobster and Flavor Flav are letting fans everywhere know that Crabfest is back and when you gotta have seafood, you gotta have Red Lobster.

Fans have taken to social media over the last few weeks to share their love of Red Lobster, pleading to #SaveTheBiscuits, while reminiscing about their most cherished memories dining at the restaurant. Among those was Flavor Flav and he’s here to kickoff Crabfest in the most flavorful way.

This year’s Crabfest lineup is full of flavor and guests can indulge their crab cravings by sinking their claws into the largest variety of crab dishes offered all year. As part of Crab Your Way?, guests can choose a full pound of steamed wild-caught crab legs (Snow or Bairdi*) and then select a delicious flavor option like NEW! Cajun Butter, Roasted Garlic Butter, or Simply Steamed. Claw-some fact: The Bairdi crab is sustainably caught off the coast of Alaska from the icy cold waters of the Bering Sea.

But the flavor doesn’t stop there. With craveable crab creations starting at just $20, guests can choose from the NEW $20** Creamy Crab Carbonara, NEW Crab & Lobster Duo and NEW Snow Crab & Crab-Topped Steak. For those looking to level up their meal, the NEW Crab Mac & Cheese is the perfect cheesy addition, and the NEW Big Breezy Hurricane will have guests sipping straight into summer.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster’s website.

* Bairdi crab is available while supplies last for an additional charge.

** Offer available for a limited time. Prices higher in California, Reno, New York Times Square, Hawaii, and Canada. Pricing indicated excludes beverages (and alcohol), applicable taxes, and gratuities.

Source: Restaurant News

