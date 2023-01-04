Red Lobster Kicks Off 2023 with New Dockside Duos

Following the holiday shopping madness, Red Lobster® is bringing some much-needed reprieve to January with its NEW! Dockside Duos, available now and for a limited-time for just $15.99.

The Dockside Duos lineup includes the choice to mix and match between five individual-size starters and five craveable entrées. And of course, all Dockside Duo meals include Red Lobster’s beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

Guests can select from the following options:

Starters:

NEW! Crispy Green Beans

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

Caesar Salad

House Salad

Clam Chowder Cup

Entrées:

Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp

Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo

Fish & Chips

Bacon Cheeseburger

Entrée Caesar Salad (served with chicken or shrimp)

Guests can also make their duo a trio by adding a dessert to their meal for $5, with a choice of the delicious Vanilla Bean Cheesecake or decadent Chocolate Wave.

“Our Dockside Duos gives our guests the opportunity to indulge in a satisfying seafood meal at a great price. It’s the perfect way to start the new year – taking the pressure off dinner duties and giving everyone in the family the ability to choose their favorite items to create the perfect meal,” said Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster.