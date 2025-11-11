Red Lobster Drops New Flavors Into Fan-Favorite Seafood Boil Lineup

Calling all seafood enthusiasts! Red Lobster is dropping some exciting updates to its menu, including three new crave-worthy seafood boil flavors: Lemon Pepper Butter, a bright zesty kick, OLD BAY® & Butter, a savory twist on a classic and RL Signature Butter, a bold blend of all flavors. These new options build on the viral success of Red Lobster’s summer seafood boil launch, offering even more ways to customize and enjoy the experience.

Guests can also enjoy two delicious new entrées, proving that you don’t have to compromise great taste and your budget.

Shrimp & Sausage Jambalaya , a shrimp and Cajun sausage dish served over orzo rice in a spicy tomato-based sauce with bell peppers, onion and celery.

, a shrimp and Cajun sausage dish served over orzo rice in a spicy tomato-based sauce with bell peppers, onion and celery. Shrimp Scampi Linguini, tossed in Red Lobster’s signature scampi sauce with fresh tomatoes and toasted panko bread crumbs.

Red Lobster is also introducing a limited-time lineup of winter-inspired seasonal sips that guests can toast to.

Under the Mistletoe , Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, cranberry juice and blackberry, garnished with rosemary.

, Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, cranberry juice and blackberry, garnished with rosemary. Sugar Cookie Delight , Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, RumChata and Amaretto, rimmed with holiday sugar sprinkles.

, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, RumChata and Amaretto, rimmed with holiday sugar sprinkles. Snow Globe Sangria, St-Germain Elderflower, Barefoot Moscato, white cranberry juice, sparkling gold shimmer and Starry®, garnished with cranberries.

To explore the full menu and locate a restaurant, please visit RedLobster.com .

Source: Restaurant News

