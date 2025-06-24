Red Lobster Brings All-New Seafood Boils to Crabfest

Red Lobster is making a splash this summer with the return of its biggest crab event of the year – Crabfest! This year’s lineup is packed with exciting new flavors, including all-new Seafood Boils designed to bring fun and flavor straight to the table.

For the ultimate dining experience, guests can customize their seafood boil by choosing from two delicious options, Mariner’s Boil, featuring a Maine lobster tail, a dozen shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and red potatoes, or Sailor’s Boil, featuring a mix of shrimp, smoked sausage, corn and red potatoes. Each boil can be finished with a choice of bold flavors: Roasted Garlic Butter, Cajun Butter, or OLD BAY® seasoning, ensuring a crave-worthy combination in every bite.

With the fan favorite Crab Your Way offering, diners can enjoy a full pound of crab legs prepared your way over crispy potatoes. Diners can choose between Snow Crab or Bairdi Crab (+$9) and then choose their flavor between Simply Steamed, Roasted Garlic Butter, Cajun Butter or a NEW OLD BAY® & Parmesan flavoring.

Alongside the Seafood Boils, Red Lobster is introducing a variety of crave-worthy crab creations and the “Festival of Summer Sips,’ a lineup of three festival-themed cocktails.

New Crabfest Dishes

Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms – A flavorful appetizer packed with rich crab stuffing

– A flavorful appetizer packed with rich crab stuffing Crab-Topped Asparagus – A premium side dish featuring asparagus topped with crab

– A premium side dish featuring asparagus topped with crab Crab-Topped Potato – A premium side dish, elevating a classic dish with savory crab

– A premium side dish, elevating a classic dish with savory crab Steak Oscar – Sirloin topped with lump meat in a creamy, decadent sauce

– Sirloin topped with lump meat in a creamy, decadent sauce Salmon Oscar – Atlantic salmon topped with lump crab meat in a cream, decadent sauce

“Festival Summer of Sips” Lineup

Headliner: Purple Haze by Dre & Snoop , featuring STILL G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop, desert pear, handcrafted lemonade and sparkling gold shimmer.

, featuring STILL G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop, desert pear, handcrafted lemonade and sparkling gold shimmer. Opening Act: Passion Star Spritz , featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka and passionfruit, topped with Wycliff Sparkling Wine and garnished with a gold-dusted dried starfruit.

, featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka and passionfruit, topped with Wycliff Sparkling Wine and garnished with a gold-dusted dried starfruit. Encore: Starry Eyed Surprise, featuring Patron Silver Tequila, guava and blue curacao, topped with Starry® Lemon-Lime and garnished with sugar sprinkles rimmer.

Crab lovers won’t want to miss this crustacean celebration! Crabfest is available for a limited time, from June 23 – September 14, so head to Red Lobster to join in on the fun.

To view the complete menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster’s website .

Source: Restaurant News

