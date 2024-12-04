Red Lobster Announces Launch of Happy Hour

Raise a glass because Red Lobster ® just launched Happy Hour*! Now available every Monday through Friday from 3pm to 6pm local time at participating restaurants nationwide — guests can visit their nearest Red Lobster location to enjoy $5 Drink Specials and $2 Off Select Starters. Whether you’re celebrating the holidays with loved ones or unwinding with coworkers over drinks and appetizers, Red Lobster is here to make every moment special this season and beyond!

During Happy Hour, guests can choose from a variety of refreshing cocktails, beer and wine to sip on for just $5; selections include:

Classic Margarita

Top-Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

Tito’s Twisted Strawberry Lemonade

14 oz. Blue Moon Draft

14 oz. Bud Light Draft

6 oz. Mark West Pinot Noir

6 oz. Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

No happy hour is complete without a tasty appetizer or two. Perfect for sharing, guests can enjoy $2 off select starters, including:

Lobster Flatbread

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab Queso

Lobster Dip

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

“With the launch of Red Lobster’s new happy hour, guests can enjoy great deals on our signature appetizers and refreshing drinks every weekday,” said Nichole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster. “It’s the perfect way to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the busy holiday season and spend time with friends and family, or just treat yourself to some well-deserved fun!”

Guests looking to dive into dinner can check out Red Lobster’s recently launched new menu, featuring seven mouthwatering new dishes. With a variety of flavorful new dishes including Lobster Pappardelle Pasta and Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops and returning fan-favorite returns like Popcorn Shrimp and Hush Puppies, there is something to satisfy every craving.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location, or order Red Lobster To Go, visit the Red Lobster website .

Source: Red Lobster

