The American Red Cross of Tennessee needs Rutherford County volunteers to be ready for an emergency when the time comes. The Red Cross is specifically seeking volunteers to assist with local blood drives.

This is an opportunity where you can learn about your local Red Cross chapter and an overview of the five lines of service of the American Red Cross. Over 90% of Red Cross Service is provided by passionate volunteers in every county. There are many ways that you can be involved through volunteering both virtually and in person.

You can join a learn more by joining a virtual volunteer fair.

Virtual Volunteer Fair Schedule:

Every Second Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82849449833?pwd=SHdpcGRhTEo1OG13K0dZUnVWQnhRQT09

Every Third Saturday at 8:30 a.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85441969628?pwd=djFNeTBIbVQwb3kzUEdsakFLT3VXZz09

Every Fourth Thursday at 4:30 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84498062262?pwd=VC9zOEpvaUsrdzNjOVltdFNxUEJWUT09