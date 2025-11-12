Recycling Roundup Returns To Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Environmental Council and Nissan North America are back to host the first Recycling Roundup at the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant – Gate 5, on Saturday, November 15th, from 9 am to 1 pm. People across Tennessee are encouraged to bring their hard-to-recycle items, such as electronics, tires, scrap metal, textiles, mattresses, glass, blocks of Styrofoam, paper for shredding, pet supplies, and more. Visit tectn.org/nissansmyrnarecycles for a detailed list of materials that will be accepted at the event. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view Nissan’s great lineup of vehicles assembled at the plant and speak to community environmental partners!

This event is the fourth event being organized by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) in partnership with Nissan North America. The goal with these events is to decrease illegal dumping and litter across Tennessee, while reducing the public’s reliance on landfills. This event is free and open to everyone! An additional Recycling Roundup will take place next year at Nissan Headquarters in Franklin, TN. Stay tuned to TEC’s website and social media channels for the latest information!

“Over the past two years, Nissan North America and TEC’s Recycling Roundup initiative have attracted 1000 residents and more than 111 volunteers, successfully collecting 82,731 pounds of recyclable materials”, says Camila Palmer, Recycling Roundup Program Manager. “These recycling opportunities have been provided through the partnership between Nissan North America and TEC since 2023, and we hope to continue this collaboration for many more years to come,” Palmer adds.

Candy Listz, Nissan’s Sustainability Manager, explains: “Nissan proudly supports the success of Recycling Roundups in driving meaningful environmental impact. By donating discarded items for reuse or recycling them into new products, we not only reduce waste but also extend support to those in need, strengthening our community and promoting a culture of sustainability.”

When: Saturday, November 15th, 2025, 9 am to 1 pm

Where: Nissan’s Smyrna Assembly Plant – Gate 5 983 Nissan Dr, Smyrna, Tennessee 37167

For More Information and volunteer opportunities, visit: tectn.org/nissansmyrnarecycles

