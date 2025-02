Rutherford County authorities are working to recover a submerged vehicle in Percy Priest Lake.

Rutherford County Fire Fire Rescue divers are trying to remove a vehicle submerged into Percy Priest Lake near the Poole Knob Boat Ramp this morning.

Deputies say the vehicle is about 200 feet from the shore in an estimated 30 feet in the water and reported the vehicle appeared to have been submerged for some time.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email