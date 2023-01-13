Recording Artist, Songwriter Kevin Griffin to Release Debut Book -‘The Greatest Song’

Franklin resident, Kevin Griffin is a world-renowned, multi-platinum recording artist, producer, and #1 songwriter whose songs have been performed and recorded by artists such as Taylor Swift, Sugarland, Dierks Bently, Blondie, Train, Daughtry, Christina Perri, The Beach Boys, Meatloaf and many more. His cumulative tally of album and song sales exceed 30 million copies and have been streamed over a billion times!

Griffin has been in the music business for nearly 30 years, experiencing the highs and lows of songwriting and being a musician. Though he’s had numerous platinum albums, he’s had his share of setbacks in this famously fickle industry.

When asked to give talks to organizations such as Live Nation, Disney, and Nike on how he’s managed to stick around and remain relevant all these years, Griffin realized that there are actually five practices he does on a daily basis to keep his edge in the game of music. He outlines these steps in his debut creative nonfiction book, THE GREATEST SONG: Spark Creativity, Ignite Your Career, and Transform Your Life (Brown Books Publishing Group; on sale: April 25, 2023). With The Greatest Song, Griffin aims to share his successful method with anyone, anywhere, who wants to continue growing and evolving in their career and in life.

Inspired by Griffin’s life and career, his debut book The Greatest Song combines sharp business advice with the compelling narrative of fictional singer/songwriter Jake Stark. After being dropped as writer for MegaMusic Publishing, Stark thinks that his career is over. That is until eccentric young billionaire Sir Daniel Smith-Daniels swoops in and offers Stark an opportunity at his avant-garde publishing house, The Row. In order to secure a contract with this publisher, Stark must complete the five music-writing trials of The Method, each demonstrating a key component in both getting and keeping success. What Stark realizes after completing The Method is that he has the tools to make the metaphorical song of, not just his career, but also his life … the Greatest Song.

Kevin Griffin is an award-winning songwriter that has landed multiple number ones, including Howie Day’s “Collide” and Sugarland’s “Stuck Like Glue,” which became the 11th most downloaded country music song of all time. His rock band Better Than Ezra has occupied spots on Billboard’s “100 Greatest Alternative Songs of All Time” and “100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time.” The band’s legacy encompasses: the double- platinum classic Deluxe (1995) and its instantly recognizable, number one smash single “Good,” the gold-selling Friction, Baby (1997) with “Desperately Wanting,” Closer (2001) with “Lifetime” and “Extra Ordinary,” and the epic album Before the Robots (2005). Their song “Breathless” was notably performed and recorded by Taylor Swift.

Griffin is also a cofounder and partner in Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival located in Franklin, Tennessee. Now in its ninth year, the festival has attracted top headlining talent such as Justin Timberlake and the Foo Fighters. Griffin’s musical prowess spans from artistry to leadership, singing it forward as a writer-in-residence at NYU’s Clive Davis School of Music. Griffin also lectures internationally on creativity to companies such as Google, Spotify, YPO/ WPO and Salesforce. The Greatest Song will release on April 25, 2023.