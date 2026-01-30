Friday, January 30, 2026
Reckless Driving Crash In La Vergne Leads To Gas Line Rupture, Felony Charges

Source Staff
Photo: La Vergne Police Department

La Vergne Police have released new details about last night’s crash that shut down Nir Shreibman Boulevard and Ramsden Avenue.

Officers say a patrol unit attempted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling more than 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. With emergency lights and sirens activated, the officer tried to catch up from a distance when the driver allegedly turned off the vehicle’s lights and continued driving recklessly.

Police say the suspect vehicle continued toward Nir Shreibman Boulevard, where it crashed into another vehicle and struck a gas line at the intersection with Ramsden Avenue.

Multiple officers responded and safely removed occupants from both vehicles. Due to the ruptured gas line and safety concerns, officers physically carried one individual to a safer location before evacuations began. Officers also contacted nearby residents to advise them to evacuate as a precaution.

La Vergne Fire Department crews responded and assisted with managing the scene. Police thanked firefighters for their quick and professional response.

The suspect driver and both occupants of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital. The extent of injuries has not been released.

The suspect driver is facing charges including felony evading, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangerment, and driving on a suspended license. Police say additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Officials also thanked residents, the gas company, and emergency personnel for helping make the area safe.

